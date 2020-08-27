Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ian McKinley lost the sight of his left eye in 2011 while he was part of the Leinster squad

Irish-born Italy fly-half Ian McKinley has been appointed backs coach at Ulster club Rainey Old Boys.

McKinley, 30, was released by Benetton in June after a six-year playing stint in Italy which saw him earn nine caps for the Azzurri.

The Dublin native then returned home to Ireland and opted to settle in county Derry where his wife hails from.

McKinley's career appeared over in 2011 when he lost the sight of his left eye while playing for Leinster.

However, after a coaching stint in Italy he returned to playing with the help of protective goggles in 2014 and earned the first of his nine Italy caps three years later.