Ulster will face Leinster in the Pro14 at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Saturday

Ulster's Pro14 derby against Leinster will go ahead on Saturday after all personnel in the two senior squads tested negative for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Ulster's senior and academy squads were stood down from training after eight of the academy players were found to have Covid-19.

However, the Ulster squad resumed training on Thursday after all players and support staff tested negative.

The IRFU said 155 Ulster and Leinster personnel have been tested this week.

Further test results from Munster are expected later on Thursday evening and Connacht on Friday as those two squads build up to Sunday's second Irish derby of the weekend at the Aviva Stadium.

One unnamed member of the Ulster senior squad will continue to self-isolate and therefore miss Saturday's game even though he tested negative for Covid-19 after being identified as being a "potential close contact" of the academy players.

"All academy training continues to be suspended and Ulster Rugby continues to work closely alongside the Public Health Agency," said an Ulster Rugby statement.

"To date there have been 1070 tests conducted across the professional player and staff group and 9 positive tests reported from the academy system."

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin said this week's episode showed that the "systems and protocols that have been put in place are working".

"We will now use these experiences to refine our systems and protocols as we continue to operate in this new environment," he added.