Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steve Cummins helped Scarlets reach the 2017-18 Pro14 final

Lock Steve Cummins has left Scarlets to join French Top 14 club Pau after a three-year stint in west Wales.

The 28-year-old has joined Pau under French top-flight rules that allow some signings when injuries strike.

Cummins said: "I feel incredibly proud to have spent the past three years at such an amazing organisation."

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney said: "Steve has been an excellent Scarlet and we have loved his time here. He goes with our very best wishes."

Cummins joined Scarlets from Australian Super Rugby side Melbourne Rebels in 2017 and Scarlets say he will return to his homeland after his Pau stay ends.