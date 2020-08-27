Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Covid-19 precautions are in place in Welsh regional rugby

Welsh rugby's professional teams have returned no positive tests for Covid-19 ahead of the weekend's Pro14 derbies.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) says a 297 tests were conducted this week, taking the total to 1,962.

It follows a similar announcement on 20 August after Dragons' Jamie Roberts tested positive for coronavirus.

Wales centre Roberts has returned to training since his isolation period ended.

A WRU statement read: "Welsh Rugby has conducted a further 297 tests this week, taking the total to 1,962. There have been no additional positive tests recorded at this point."

Dragons host Scarlets on Saturday, 29 August (17:15 BST).

Rodney Parade in Newport will also host Cardiff Blues' home game against Ospreys on Sunday (17:00 BST) because Blues' Arms Park ground is being used as a Covid-19 medical centre.