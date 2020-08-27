Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Charlie Shiel (right) gets a start for Edinburgh after scoring a try as a replacement last week

Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Friday, 28 August Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Winger Darcy Graham and flanker Magnus Bradbury return from injury as Edinburgh make 10 changes for Friday's return match with Glasgow.

Edinburgh, who clinched a Pro14 home semi-final with last weekend's 30-15 win, hand a first start to fly-half Nathan Chamberlain.

Glasgow make three alterations, with Huw Jones continuing at full-back.

George Horne replaces Ali Price at scrum-half, with Tom Gordon and Stafford McDowall also called up.

Rob Harley drops out as Gordon starts at openside, allowing Matt Fagerson to shift to number eight and Ryan Wilson to take the number six jersey.

Centre McDowall takes over from Peter Horne.

With a place in the last four against Ulster to plan for, Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill gives Charlie Shiel a start at scrum-half and Jamie Hodgson replaces the injured Grant Gilchrist in the second-row.

Simon Berghan, Nick Haining, Pierre Schoeman, Mike Willemse and James Johnstone are the other men coming into the starting XV.

"We've got a good squad with plenty of depth, so it's a great chance to blood some new players and give them some experience playing in a derby match," said Cockerill, who has named three untested academy players on his bench.

"We're also looking after our squad and some of those key guys who are important to the way we play. We want as full and as fit a compliment of players as we can going into the semi-final."

Captain Fraser Brown will make his 100th Glasgow appearance at Murrayfield, with 700 spectators in attendance for Scotland's first Covid-19 test event.

"We've got one eye on the start of the new season and we know that squad depth is going to be tested more than ever, so it's another chance for us to look at certain players and combinations," said head coach Danny Wilson.

"At the same time, though, it's all about continuing to gel and grow as a squad, and we're looking to build some momentum."

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Graham, Johnstone, Dean, Van der Merwe, Chamberlain, Shiel; Schoeman, Willemse, Berghan, Haining, Hodgson, Bradbury, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: McInally, Sutherland, Nell, Sykes, Crosbie, Frostwick, Van der Walt, Gordon.

Glasgow Warriors: Jones, Seymour, Grigg, McDowall, Tagive, Hastings, G Horne; Kebble, Brown, Z Fagerson, Gray, Cummings, Wilson, Gordon, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Chapps, Pieretto, Harley, Fusaro, Price, P Horne, Nairn.