Niyi Adeolokun won his solitary Ireland cap in 2016

Bristol have signed former Connacht pair Peter McCabe and Niyi Adeolokun until the end of the season and Cardiff Blues prop Keiron Assiratti on loan.

The trio come in as injury cover for the Bears with props Jake Armstrong, Max Lahiff and John Afoa all ruled out alongside winger Toby Fricker.

Adeolokun, 29, has one cap for Ireland while McCabe, 28, played 37 times in three years with for Connacht.

Ex-Wales Under-20 prop Assiratti, 23, has played 39 times for Cardiff Blues.

"With the unprecedented playing schedule in the Premiership that we face, it's important to ensure we have plenty of depth and cover in key positions, especially with the midweek fixtures," Bristol boss Pat Lam told the club website.