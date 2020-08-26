Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales back-rower Josh Navidi has made 173 appearances for Cardiff Blues

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Ospreys Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sun 30 August Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary; as live on S4C from 21:00 BST

Wales back-rower Josh Navidi will captain Cardiff Blues against Ospreys in the final Pro14 match of the 2019-20 regular season.

Navidi returns after missing the 32-12 defeat against Scarlets on 22 August.

New signing Sam Moore is set to make his Blues debut off the replacements' bench after joining from Sale.

Cardiff Blues are playing a home match at Rodney Parade because the Arms Park is currently part of the Principality Stadium field hospital.

Navidi, 29, missed Wales' Six Nations games against Italy, Ireland and France with a hamstring injury before returning in the defeat against England on 7 March.

Ospreys will be without Wales wing George North, who has been given a four-match ban for his dangerous tackle on Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt during the 20-20 draw at the Liberty Stadium.