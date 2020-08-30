Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Welsh fly-half Rhys Priestland returns to the Bath line-up

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Monday, 31 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio & BBC Sport website

Bath make 12 changes for the visit of Wasps with only Beno Obano, Gabriel Hamer-Webb and Josh Matavesi staying in the side.

Rhys Priestland and Ben Spencer return as the half-back partnership while Ruaridh McConnochie replaces Semesa Rokoduguni on the wing.

Nine of the Wasps side that lost to Sale on Tuesday retain their places.

Lima Sopoaga comes in at full-back while Ryan Mills starts at centre and James Gaskell is included at lock.

Bath: Watson; McConnochie, Joseph, Matavesi, Hamer-Webb; Priestland, Spencer; Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (capt), Mercer, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, Stooke, Reid, Green, Clark, de Glanville.

Wasps: Sopoaga; Kibiridge, Fekitoa, Mills, Watson; Umaga, Robson; West, Taylor, Alo, Launchbury (capt), Gaskell, Willis, Young, Shields.

Replacements: Oghre, McIntyre, Toomga-Allen, Rowlands, Willis, Vellacott, Gopperth, Minozzi.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.