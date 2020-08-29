Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Agustin Creevy made 89 international appearances for Argentina, making the 35-year-old hooker the Pumas' most-capped player

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Monday, 31 August Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio & BBC Sport website

London Irish make 13 changes from the team which lost at Leicester on Wednesday, with Argentina legend Agustin Creevy making his debut.

Nine members of the Exiles' XV came through the academy system.

Relegated Saracens make 12 changes to the side which beat Gloucester 36-20 last time out.

Prop Richard Barrington, fly-half Manu Vunipola and centre Elliot Daly remain in the starting line-up as a host of international players return.

England trio Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola are back in the pack alongside South Africa prop Vincent Koch, while Scotland wing Sean Maitland forms a new back three alongside Alex Lewington and full-back Alex Goode.

London Irish have lost all three games since the Premiership season restarted, and are on a five-match losing run in the league.

Sarries are looking for a third straight win and have been victorious in their past seven encounters with the Exiles.

London Irish: Parton; Stokes, Rona, Williams, Neal; Atkins, Brand; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Chawatama, Donnell, Munga, Cooke, Curtis-Harris, Rogerson (capt).

Replacements: Cornish, Dell, Hoskins, De Chaves, Ioane, Englefield, Cokanasiga, Norton.

Saracens: Goode; Lewington, Daly, Barritt (capt), Maitland; M Vunipola, Davies; Barrington, George, Koch, Itoje, Hunter-Hill, Rhodes, Wray, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Crean, Ibuanokpe, Kpoku, Clark, Whiteley, Socino, Morris.

Referee: Tom Foley.