Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lewis Ludlow won England honours at under-18 level

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Sunday, 30 August Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: BBC local radio & BBC Sport website

Gloucester boss George Skivington makes 15 changes for the visit of Leicester.

Lewis Ludlow returns to captain the side from flanker while Jason Woodward is named at full-back.

Thom Smith, 23, captains a radically changed Tigers side in just his fifth senior outing, with England's George Ford and Ben Youngs on the bench.

An inexperienced Leicester side sees Ollie Chessum make his debut at flanker, while Blake Enever makes his second appearance.

Gloucester include most of their first-choice players, with Jack Singleton, Ollie Thorley, Danny Cipriani, Jonny May and Jake Polledri coming in after being rested for the mid-week trip to Saracens.

By contrast a young Tigers line-up features Jack Van Poortvliet and Zack Henry as the half-backs for the first time and Tom Hardwick and Guy Porter forming a new midfield combination.

Gloucester: Woodward; Thorley, Harris, Twelvetrees, May; Cipriani, Simpson; Rapava-Ruskin Singleton, Balmain, Slater, Garvey, Ackermann, Ludlow (capt), Polledri

Replacements: Marais, Fourie, Stanley, Reid, Clement, Varney, Seabrook, Evans

Leicester: Worth, Potter, Porter, Hardwick, Olowofela, Henry, Van Poortvliet; Bower, Clare, Heyes, Lavanini, Enever, Chessum, Smith (capt), Coghlan

Replacements: Kerr, Gigena, Leatigaga, Henderson, Taufua, B Youngs, Ford, Kelly.