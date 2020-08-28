Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Nowell comes into an Exeter side that has won all three of their matches since the Premiership season restarted

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 30 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio & BBC Sport website

England and Lions winger Jack Nowell makes his first Premiership start since January as Exeter change their entire side to face Worcester on Sunday.

Ten other internationals get the nod as Exeter go with the bulk of the side that beat Sale last Friday.

Worcester have also named an entirely different XV from their previous game.

Wing Alex Hearle will make his Premiership debut, while back-row Matt Cox is poised to make his 100th Warriors appearance from the bench.

Will Cutler captains a Worcester side that does not include former Exeter flanker Matt Kvesic, who made the move back to his first club earlier this summer.

But Worcester will hope their line-up can carry on the momentum from Wednesday's bonus-point win over Harlequins as they aim to avenge their narrow 24-20 loss to Exeter in November.

The Chiefs have named most of their big stars as Stuart Hogg, Alex Cuthbert, Henry Slade and Ian Whitten play in a back division whose only non-capped player is captain Joe Simmonds.

His brother Sam starts at number eight, while England trio Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Harry Williams start in the front row and Scotland's Jonny Gray returns in the second row.

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, Cuthbert; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Gray, Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Innard, Keast, Street, Witty, Capstick, Hidalgo-Clyne, Skinner, Hendrickson

Worcester: Van Breda; David, Beck, Butler (capt), Hearle; Searle, Heaney; Black, Cutting, Palframan, Scott, Kitchener, Dodd, Lewis, Van Velze.

Replacements: Miller, Holsey, Morris, Clegg, Montgomery, Cox, Kitto, Morris.

Referee: Adam Leal.