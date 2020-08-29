Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Paul Lasike has scored two tries in two appearances for Harlequins since the season restarted earlier this month

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Sunday, 30 August Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio & BBC Sport website

Harlequins make 13 changes to the side which lost at Worcester in midweek, with winger Chris Ashton and flanker Will Evans the only survivors.

England scrum-half Danny Care and USA centre Paul Lasike both start.

Northampton make 15 changes from the XV beaten at home by Bath on Wednesday, with Lewis Ludlam named as captain.

Australia international Taqele Naiyaravoro will make his 50th appearance for Saints if the winger comes off the bench.

Northampton went into round 17 of the Premiership campaign four points off the play-off spots in sixth.

Quins are one place below the visitors in the table, but are eight points behind Saints.

Harlequins: Brown; Ashton, Marchant, Lasike, Earle; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Kerrod, Lewies, Symons, Robshaw (capt), Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Gray, Garcia Botta, Collier, Lamb, Chisholm, Steele, Lang, Morris.

Northampton: Furbank; Olowofelay, Proctor, Hutchinson, Collins; Graysony, Mitchell; Hobbs-Awoyemi, Haywood, Painter, Moon, Isiekwe, Gibson, Ludlam (capt), Adendorff.

Replacements: Marshall, Auterac, Hill, Ribbans, Harrison, Taylor, Dingwall, Naiyaravoro.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.