Scrum-half Faf de Klerk, a World Cup winner with South Africa in 2019, returns for Sale Sharks

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 29 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio & BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks make 10 changes from the midweek win at Wasps as internationals Tom Curry, Lood de Jager, Faf de Klerk and Manu Tuilagi all return.

Prop Coenie Oosthuizen, lock Jean-Luc du Preez and number eight Daniel du Preez are also restored to the side.

Bristol Bears make 13 changes from their narrow defeat by league leaders Exeter on Tuesday.

Only Piers O'Conor and Ed Holmes remain from the starting XV beaten 25-22 by the Chiefs at Ashton Gate.

Academy graduate James Dun will make his Premiership debut at flanker and scrum-half Tiff Eden starts his first league game for the Bears.

Meanwhile, winger Jack Bates is set to become the second-youngest player to start a top-flight match for the club at the age of 19 years and 95 days.

Fiji back Semi Radradra and England hooker Kyle Sinckler are among the players rested by Bristol coach Pat Lam.

Third-placed Sale are one place and three points behind Bristol in the Premiership table heading into round 17 of the regular campaign.

The Bears had won seven straight league games before that run was ended by Exeter, while Sale's victory over Wasps was their first win since the Premiership season resumed earlier this month.

Sale: L James; Solomona, S James, Tuilagi, Yarde; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, J-L du Preez, De Jager, T Curry, B Curry (capt), D du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Morozov, John, Postlethwaite, Ross, Cliff, Janse van Rensburg, Reed.

Bristol: Malins; Leiua, O'Conor, S Piutau (capt), Bates; Eden, Uren; Woolmore, Capon, Thomas, Holmes, Joyce, Dun, Heenan, Earl.

Replacements: Kloska, McCabe, Assiratti, Hawkins, Eadie, Randall, Lloyd, Powell.

Referee: Karl Dickson.