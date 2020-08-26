Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster are due to play Leinster on Saturday

Ulster's senior and academy squads have been stood down from training after "multiple" academy players tested positive for Covid-19.

The club said they are assisting the players concerned and trying to identify any potential close contacts.

One senior squad member has been identified as a potential contact and is already self-isolating.

Ulster returned to action after a six-month lay-off in a Pro14 defeat by Connacht on Sunday.

Dan McFarland's side are due to play Leinster in the same competition at Dublin's Aviva stadium on Saturday evening.

Routine PCR testing, part of the IRFU's return to play protocols, took place with the senior squad on Wednesday and the results are due to be released on Thursday in line with existing processes in place from previous testing rounds.

"As soon as the cases were identified, Ulster Rugby immediately stood down all training of both the academy and senior squads and sought to identify any potential close contacts," an Ulster Rugby statement on Wednesday evening said.

"All individuals potentially exposed to the virus have already commenced self-isolating.

"The Public Health Authority (PHA) has been contacted, and the contact tracing process has started, in line with public health advice."

Michael Webb, Ulster Rugby medical director, said: "Following confirmation of multiple academy players testing positive for Covid-19, we are closely following public health advice in line with the IRFU's return to play protocols.

"As a result, we have taken a number of precautionary measures as we await the results of further testing. We are supporting the individuals involved and all will continue to be medically monitored.

"Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff, and we will continue to work closely with both the IRFU and PHA as we look to make a safe and measured return to rugby."