Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh have earned a home semi-final in this season's Pro14

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has agreed a two-year contract extension to 2023.

The Englishman's deal was due to expire in May 2021.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast: "Despite interest from lots of other places, an agreement has been reached and I'm delighted he's staying.

"He's doing a fantastic job and he wants to make sure we take Edinburgh to the next level."

In a disrupted 2019-20 campaign, Cockerill has led Edinburgh to a first home semi-final in the Pro14.

The club reached the play-offs in his first year in charge, as well as a Champions Cup quarter-final against Munster last term.

"We've got the exciting moment now with the new Edinburgh stadium to be commissioned at the end of the year and we've got this incredible group of players that he's brought through and developed into a really competitive team," Dodson added.