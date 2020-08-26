Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Phil Dollman (left) was one of 14 changes made by Exeter for their midweek win at Bristol

Exeter boss Rob Baxter says veteran full-back Phil Dollman still has what it takes to play in the Premiership.

The 35-year-old scored a try for the Chiefs as they moved 11 points clear at the top with a 25-22 win at second-placed Bristol on Tuesday.

The Welshman, who has been at Exeter since 2009, will leave the Devon club at the end of the season.

"He's not in the team to make up the numbers, he's in the team because he's a good player," Baxter said.

He told BBC Radio Devon: "It'll be interesting to see if there are any other clubs watching who feel like they want to throw a contract at him because I'm sure he'd be very willing.

"I'm very sure there'd be a couple of clubs interested."

Dollman was Baxter's first signing after becoming Exeter boss more than 11 years ago and has been a fixture since, but has seen his chances limited since the signing of Scotland's Stuart Hogg last year.

He played at centre for Exeter at Ashton Gate and has now scored three tries in 10 Premiership appearances this season.

Dollman received a call-up to the Wales squad for the tour games against Samoa and Tonga in 2017, but was injured in Exeter's Premiership final win over Wasps and missed out on an international cap.

"At the moment he's ticking along," added Baxter of Dollman, who has juggled his time at Exeter with working as head coach of sixth-tier Sidmouth alongside teammate Jack Yeandle.

"He's a great club guy, he plays with a lot of emotion and sprit and he's maintained his abilities very well."