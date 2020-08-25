Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney has said long term absentees Jonathan Davies and Rhys Patchell are progressing "brilliantly."

Centre Davies suffered a serious knee injury in Wales' loss to New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup.

Fly-half Patchell has been out with a shoulder injury he suffered in the same bronze match in November 2019.

The Wales pair are back in training with Scarlets but a date for their return to action has not been set.

"It's small steps for him (Davies) and Rhys has been pretty much in full training. He's not far away at all," Delaney said.

"When they're ready to play, they will be on the track."

Scrum-half Gareth Davies, who suffered a knock in last Saturday's win over Cardiff Blues, is being monitored ahead of the game against Dragons on Saturday.