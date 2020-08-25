Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Northampton have lost all four of their home league matches in 2020 - but Wales stand-off Dan Biggar missed the first two of them

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Wednesday, 26 June Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton Saints have made a full 15 changes for Wednesday's rearranged home midweek game against Bath.

Although Saints lost 34-21 at home to Wasps on their return to action after five months of post-Covid-19 pandemic lockdown inactivity, they won 27-3 at London Irish on Saturday.

Bath make 13 changes from Saturday's 38-16 win at Leicester.

The Blue, Black and Whites have won both their matches since the restart, to threaten a top-four place.

They start the evening in fifth, level on 40 points with sixth-placed Saints.

Northampton are still to record their first Premiership win at Franklin's Gardens since the turn of the year - but Bath have only won once there in their last 18 visits.

Northampton: Mallinder; Tuala, Dingwall, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Taylor; Auterac, Fish, Franks, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Tonks, Harrison (capt).

Replacements: Matavesi, van Wyk, Painter, Bean, Uru, James, Hutchinson, Freeman.

Bath: De Glanville; Rokoduguni, Clark, Redpath, Hamer-Webb; J Matavesi, Chudley; Obano, Walker, Judge, W Spencer, Stooke, Williams, Bayliss (capt), Mercer.

Replacements: Dunn, Boyce, Stuart, Ewels, Reid, B Spencer, Priestland, McConnochie.

Referee: Christophe Ridley