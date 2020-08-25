Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins loose forward Tom Lawday will captain his team for the first time at Sixways

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Wednesday, 26 June Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors make 10 changes for Wednesday's rearranged Premiership visit of Harlequins to Sixways.

Full-back Chris Pennell, wing Noah Heward, centre Francois Venter, stand-off Duncan Weir and forward Cornell du Preez are the five to keep their places following Friday's 32-17 loss at Wasps.

Harlequins make eight changes after Saturday's 38-24 defeat Saracens.

Number eight Tom Lawday captains for the first time and Danny Care is fit to return from his pre-season back injury.

The England scrum-half will start the game on the bench, while former international team-mate Chris Ashton and fellow winger Cadan Murley are both included.

Worcester are 10th in the table, and looking to avoid a ninth straight Premiership defeat, with Quins are 10 points better off and still in contention for a top-four end-of-season finish.

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard:

"We were disappointed to lose last time out against Saracens.

For large aspects of the game we did well but fortunately, we do not have to wait long before we get back on the horse.

"We have picked a strong team who deserve their opportunity to play.

"We took the two games this week as a mini block and considered how we could prepare the two teams appropriately with dedicated attention and focus to each match, ensuring we took player welfare into our consideration."

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Howe, Lawrence, Venter, Heward; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, G Kitchener, Hill (capt), Kvesic, du Preez.

Replacements: Cutting, Black, Palframan, A Kitchener, Lewis, Simpson, Searle, Beck.

Harlequins: Morris; Ashton, Northmore, Tapuai, Murley; Herron, Steele; Botta, Gray, Collier, Young, Cavubati, Lamb, Evans, Lawday (capt)

Replacements: Elia, Thomas, van Dyk, White, Chisholm, Care, Lasike, Lang.

Referee: Jack Makepeace.