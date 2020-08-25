Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Louis Rees-Zammit was part of Wayne Pivac's squad for the 2020 Six Nations

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Allianz Park Date: Wednesday, 26 June Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Saracens make 14 changes for the first round of midweek Premiership matches since the competition's restart.

Elliott Obatoyinbo is the exception, while Ben Harris and Will Hooley make their debuts in a side including the experience of Richard Barrington.

Gloucester also retain just one player who started their defeat by Bristol, Louis Rees-Zammit keeping his place.

Jordy Reid, Josh Gray and Jack Clement make their Premiership debuts in a side captained by back Mark Atkinson.

Saracens would be second in the table were it not for their points deduction for breaking the salary cap - which will see them relegated - while Gloucester are eighth.

Saracens: Hooley; Harris, Daly, Socino, Obatoyinbo; Manu Vunipola, Whiteley; Barrington, Woolstencroft, Clarey, Kpoku, Swinson, Clark, Reffell, Christie.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Crean, Ibuanokpe, Boon, Venter, Day, Sloan, Watson.

Gloucester: Sharples; Banahan, Trinder, Atkinson (capt), Rees-Zammit; Evans, Varney; Mulipola, Marais, Ford-Robinson, Beckett, Drake, Gray, Reid, Clement.

Replacements: Walker, Fourie, Knight, Jordan, Howard, Chapman, Barton, Seabrook.