Premiership: Leicester Tigers v London Irish
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Welford Road Date: Wednesday, 26 June Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick has made 14 changes for the visit of London Irish.
Ellis Genge, Tom Youngs and Dan Cole all return in the front row, while England duo Ben Youngs and George Ford combine at half-back.
Irish make seven changes following the defeat by Northampton Saints, also completely changing their front row.
Sekope Kepu is among those to return, while Curtis Rona and Terrance Hepetema form a new partnership at centre.
Leicester Tigers: Steward; Williams, Taute, Scott, Nadolo; Ford, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Wells, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Taufua.
Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Martin, Wallace, White, Henry, Olowofela.
London Irish: Homer; Parton, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Meehan; Elrington, Matu'u, Kepu, Nott, De Chaves, Donnell, Cowan (capt), Tuisue.
Replacements: Cornish, Goodrick-Clarke, Chawatama, Cook, Ioane, Brand, Atkins, Neal.
