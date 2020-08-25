Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Homer spent four years at Bath and before joining Jersey Reds in 2018

Scarlets have signed former Bath scrum-half Will Homer.

The 24-year-old left English second-tier club Jersey Reds during the summer and his Scarlets signing comes as they await news on an injury to Wales half-back Gareth Davies.

Homer played in the same England age-grade teams as Scarlets summer centre-signing Johnny Williams.

"Will is a highly-rated scrum-half with pace and a real eye for the gap," said Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney.

"There is going to be a lot of international rugby in the coming season and we expect Gareth to be away for long periods so it is important we have options in all positions.

"It has been great to have Will here with us and he has settled in well to the group."

As well as Davies, Homer will faces competition from Kieran Hardy and Dane Blacker at Parc y Scarlets.

Homer said: "I was looking for a new challenge after enjoying my time at Jersey and when Scarlets got in touch I jumped at the chance."