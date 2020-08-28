Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ken Owens enjoyed some time away from rugby after ‘non-stop’ five years

One of Wales' 21st-century rugby icons will achieve a memorable milestone on Saturday when Scarlets captain Ken Owens leads out his side for his 250th regional appearance.

He is a one-region man and a double Grand Slam winner with a hat-trick of Six Nations titles. He has been to three World Cups, is Wales' most capped hooker and a British and Irish and Lions Test player.

He is the man fondly known as the Sheriff of Carmarthen.

To go alongside his 77 Wales caps and two Lions Test appearances in New Zealand in 2017, Owens has scored 20 tries in 249 matches for Scarlets since making his debut against Northampton in a pre-season friendly in August 2006.

"It is a huge honour," said Owens.

"It means a lot to me because I love the Scarlets and playing for this region.

"I am a local boy from Carmarthen, live in the region, just live and breathe it.

"It may be a long time ago I made my first appearance, but I remember as if it was yesterday.

"There has always been an element of wanting to achieve here and prove people wrong a bit.

"I have been behind some great players here and wanted to prove I could achieve what they had and a little bit more."

Only Scarlets prop Phil John (298) and Cardiff Blues front-rower Taufaʻao Filise (255) have achieved the feat of 250 games for one region.

Owens, 33, will be denied the celebration he deserves with the match being played behind closed doors.

Ken Owens on his Scarlets debut against Northampton in August 2006

"It is probably more disappointing for my parents who have literally travelled the world in the 15 years of my professional career and before that," said Owens.

"The longest part has probably been the last three or four months wondering whether I would do it this year."

Owens has been chosen by Glenn Delaney to lead the side again as he prepares for a seventh campaign in charge.

"To captain my region for one season was a huge honour, so to continue to do it for a seventh season means a hell of a lot," said Owens.

"I had done it for six seasons and it was becoming a bit of a drain as well. I spoke about standing down and giving it to somebody else.

"Covid happened and I had a chance to refresh and chill. A lot happened off the field also. Glenn was announced as head coach and I had an honest conversation with him.

"If he wanted me to stay on I was more than happy to do that and I have enjoyed every minute being back in training.

"We have got a great leadership group here and it allows me to be a bit of a figurehead and speak when I need to."

Wales hooker Ken Owens in action against England in March 2020

Owens has admitted he had wrestled with the thought of when he would finish playing.

"I have probably spent the last year thinking when should I retire; it has been stressing me out a bit," said Owens.

"I have been a little bit in that mindset - when am I going to finish - which has probably stopped me enjoying the last six months.

"People want the fairytale ending and there are not many players that have that.

"I was sort of adamant after the World Cup I would probably finish and then got convinced to see out the season and then decided I will go another year.

"The day-in, day-out monotony became very difficult more than anything. I was enjoying the Saturdays, but to enjoy those occasions, especially at international level, you have to be enjoying the day-in, day-out training.

"I was probably not relishing the thought of getting in for training and that was more on myself. I was just a little bit tried and drained."

Ken Owens leads his side to victory over London Irish in January 2020

The enforced break gave Owens a chance to reset.

"Through lockdown, you get the game taken away from you, so you appreciate it a lot more," said Owens.

"You are not sure when it is going to come back. The break came at the right time and I am just back now enjoying waking up in the morning and coming down to training.

"You are a long time retired. My motivation is to just enjoy my rugby and hopefully my form will still be there.

"I would love to play at the top end of the game for as long as I can. It is not about when I finish playing now; it is about enjoying the years I have left."

Ken Owens in action against Ospreys in May 2019

Owens is preparing to start his 15th season in October - how does he explain his longevity?

"It is probably trying to enjoy the game as much as I can," said Owens.

"I was never naturally the fittest or in-shape guy, so I spent my early career trying to stay in shape.

"You have to enjoy a beer and those moments and I have probably lived up to that a little bit too much at times, but it's got to be done.

"You work hard and you have to enjoy yourself as well because there is no point otherwise."

So can Owens make a second Lions tour in South Africa next summer, and what would be his "point of difference" that head coach Warren Gatland so often talks about?

"Choir leader!" Owens said.

"Gats loves a choir so I would put my hands up for that. I would like to be the social heartbeat of the team, with the midweek boys if needed.

"Whatever they need I could be that team man. Hold a tackle bag, help carry the kit bags, clean somebody's boots. I am happy to do any job."

So while Owens will be pushing for a Lions Test spot, he is happy to undertake anything to ensure a successful tour. That is why Scarlets and Welsh rugby fans love the Sheriff.