Best's last game was for the Barbarians in a friendly against Wales on 30 November

Former Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best admits that he no longer feels a desire to play again, nearly nine months on from his last match.

Ireland's third most-capped player retired last year after three autumn games with the Barbarians, having made his 124th and final Irish appearance in the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

"My body is in no doubt now," Best, 38, told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"When you look at some of the physicality in both (inter-provincial) games over the weekend, as much as you love to kid yourself that you could play in it I think that I'd have very little interest in putting my body through that again.

"It's now been four or five months since rugby was last played, I know now that I'm four or five months months older."

After nearly half a year of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, all four Irish provinces returned to action in Dublin at the weekend.

Sunday's game saw Ulster slump to a disappointing defeat by Connacht, during which the northern province's line-out failed to fire consistently.

With starting hooker Rob Herring removed from the line-up after reporting an injury concern in the warm-up, Ulster turned over their own ball on a number of occasions as Connacht got the better of the set-piece battle.

The loss of Herring and captain Iain Henderson, says Best, is a considerable blow to Ulster's line-out.

Ulster struggled with their line-out against Connacht on Sunday

"Ulster only have three regular internationals at the minute in the Irish frame so you want all three of those (playing)," said Best.

"Hendy is going to be out for a little bit, Jacob (Stockdale) looks in good shape and he'll be improving with every game he plays and with Rob being the third of those, you'd want him in there.

"(Hooker) Adam McBurney will obviously be blamed for the line-out but when ultimately when you've a team like Connacht who were guessing a little bit, they were trying to move Ultan Dillane around at the front and just waiting and guessing, I think they probably needed to change the pitch a little bit more.

"The line-out's a funny one in that it doesn't take a lot to get everyone a little bit edgy.

"It's something that has got so many moving parts that when it starts to go wrong, it seems to go wrong in great style. It certainly wasn't all Adam McBurney's fault, i think when they look at it there will be a collective share-taking for that one."

'Ulster and Ireland must decide on Stockdale's best position'

With Ireland facing six games in seven weeks this autumn, the two rounds of interpros are a chance for players to impress Irish head coach Andy Farrell who has admitted he will need a wider international panel to cope with the congested schedule.

One of Ireland's most competitive areas is the back three where the arrival of Leinster wing James Lowe, who will be eligible to play from November, adds a further level of intrigue in the battle for positions.

Ulster's Stockdale has featured regularly on Ireland's left wing in recent seasons but, as he did on Sunday, has enjoyed considerable game-time at full-back for Ulster this season.

Stockdale scored Ulster's first try of the game on their return to action

"I think with Rob Kearney being phased out a little bit by Andy Farrell, I would say it's by no means nailed on that Jordan Larmour is in there at 15," said Best.

"I think it's a position that Jacob could play. He's good under the high ball, he's very athletic and he's dangerous counter-attacking and he also has a big kicking game with the left foot.

"To be able to play across the back three is a skill and Jacob has it. You've want them just to go 'right, this is where Jacob is playing now' or else put him back on the wing.

"You want Jacob playing where he's comfortable and you want to keep him there so he can get form and consistency in one position."