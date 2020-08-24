Glasgow Warriors returned to Pro14 action in Edinburgh on Saturday

Fans being allowed into Friday's meeting between Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors is "a great story for Scottish rugby", says Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson.

Around 700 supporters are to attend Murrayfield for the Pro14 match.

The Scottish government granted permission for the tie to be the first rugby match in the UK to host spectators since the Covid-19 lockdown.

"The game-day vibe that you get turning up is massive," said Wilson.

"Having atmospheres at grounds, we're missing that at the moment.

"We're very thankful to be back playing rugby but I think it's a great story for Scottish rugby that we're one of the first to get crowds of some sort back in. We'll really look forward to slowly but surely building that up and having an atmosphere in the safest way possible."

The Scottish rivals met behind closed doors at Murrayfield on Saturday, with Edinburgh winning 30-15.

"We've still got some work to do around game management," said Wilson, who was overseeing his first match as Warriors head coach. "We had some really good defensive sets on the weekend but we also had some softer ones.

"At the end of the day, we conceded 30 points, that's something that has to improve. The breakdown from the weekend would be something that we would need to develop to allow us to play the speed of game that we want to.

"Thankfully, we're back playing rugby now and back doing what we all want to be doing and long may it continue."