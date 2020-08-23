Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Muir has been a regular in the England Sevens set-up since 2018

Bath have signed the 2019 England Sevens player of the year Will Muir.

The 24-year-old, who Bath see as a winger in the 15-man game, joins former Sevens teammate Ruaridh McConnochie at the Rec.

Muir was called up by England in 2018 after impressing for Northumbria University and became a full-time part of the Sevens set-up later that year.

"He has joined and slotted in well and we look forward to seeing what he can do," said Bath boss Stuart Hooper.