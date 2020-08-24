Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Charles Piutau signed a new two-year deal with Bristol last December

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Tuesday, 25 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol Bears boss Pat Lam has made nine changes for the visit of Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs.

Piers O'Conor and Charles Piutau are among those to return, but Fiji star Semi Radradra keeps his place in the XV after impressing against Gloucester.

Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter has made 14 changes to his starting VX.

Winger Olly Woodburn is the only player to keep his place, with Scotland's Sam Hidalgo-Clyne making his first start at scrum-half.

Bristol Bears: Piutau; Morahan, Radradra, O'Conor, Purdy; Sheedy, Randall; Lahiff, Byrne, Sinckler, Holmes, Attwood, Luatua (capt), Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Thacker, Woolmore, Afoa, Joyce, Earl, Uren, Lloyd, Leiua.

Exeter Chiefs: Hodge; O'Flaherty, Dollman, Hendrickson, Woodburn; Steenson, Hidalgo-Clyne, Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Francis, Dennis, S Skinner, Kirsten, Armand, Lonsdale.

Replacements: Innard, Keast, Street, Witty, Capstick, Snow, H Skinner, Wyatt.