Referee Adam Jones sent off George North in his first league game in charge

Ospreys and Wales wing George North has been suspended for four matches after his red card against Dragons.

North was sent off for a dangerous challenge in the 14th minute on Dragons wing Ashton Hewitt during the 20-20 Pro14 draw at the Liberty Stadium.

The offence carried an eight-week suspension but was halved.

North's clean disciplinary record, acceptance of his actions and remorse shown warranted application of 50% maximum mitigation.

It was the first red card of North's professional career.

The British and Irish Lions wing was punished by referee Adam Jones under Law 9.17 - A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.

North accepted that his actions warranted a red card for foul play for the incident was deemed a mid-range offence.

As the 2020-21 season fixtures are not yet finalised, the ban will span over the course of four meaningful games starting with the final Pro14 match of the 2019-20 season against Cardiff Blues at Rodney Parade on Sunday, 30 August.

North has the the right to appeal.