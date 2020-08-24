Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale's Denny Solomona made his England debut in 2017

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Tuesday, 25 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps change their entire starting XV for the second game running, reverting to almost the same side that beat Northampton on 16 August.

The only alteration is in the front row, where Jeff Toomaga-Allen replaces the injured Kieran Brookes.

Sale Sharks make nine changes, including an almost entirely new forward pack.

In the backs, England wing Denny Solomona returns after being on the bench for the defeat by Exeter.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; Harris, Taylor, Toomaga-Allen, Launchbury (capt), Rowlands, Willis, Young, Shields.

Replacements: Cruse, West, Owlett, Cardall, Vailanu, Vellacott, Atkinson, Mills.

Sale Sharks: L James; Solomona, Doherty, Van Rensburg, Reed; MacGinty, Cliff; Harrison, Langdon, Cooper-Woolley, Postlethwaite, Phillips, Neild, Curry, D Du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Morozov, Oosthuizen, JL Du Preez, Ross, De Klerk, S James, Roebuck.