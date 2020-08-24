Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mike Ellery scored 251 tries for Bristol

Legendary former Bristol winger Mike Ellery has died at the age of 87.

Having made his debut against Swansea in 1954, Ellery played for the club for 12 years before his final game in 1966.

One of the greatest players in Bristol's history, Ellery scored 251 tries in 347 appearances, including a club-record 44 tries during the 1961-62 campaign.

The club said: "All at Bristol Bears send sincere sympathy to Mike's family and many friends at this sad time."

After leaving Bristol, Ellery continued to play rugby for Cleve until he was 49.

A prolific try-scorer, Ellery scored 11 hat-tricks for Bristol and twice scored six tries during a game.