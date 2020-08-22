Pro14: Glasgow loss earns Ulster spot in semi-finals
Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster have secured a place in the Pro14 semi-finals after closest challengers Glasgow were beaten by Scottish rivals Edinburgh.
Glasgow needed to beat Edinburgh to stay in the hunt for second place in Conference A but a 30-15 defeat has ended their hopes.
It's a big boost for Ulster as they prepare to take on Connacht on Sunday.
Leinster had already sealed top spot in Conference A thanks to a perfect record of 13 wins from 13 games.