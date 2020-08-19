Edinburgh came from 15-13 down to defeat Glasgow 30-15

Edinburgh will be the "least fancied" of the four sides in the Pro14 semi-finals but can win the title, says head coach Richard Cockerill.

The capital side sealed a place in the last four with a comeback 30-15 win over rivals Glasgow.

And Leinster's victory against Munster means Edinburgh will face Ulster at Murrayfield in the semi-finals.

"I think we have to believe that," Cockerill said when asked if his side are good enough to win the Pro14.

"In the semi-finals we'll be the least fancied for sure, and that's fine, because we probably deserve to be. Of the four teams that are going to be in it, historically we're the smaller team.

"But if we have got everybody fit and available - which we pretty much should have - then I'm very confident that on any given day we're good enough to win any game."

Edinburgh trailed Glasgow 15-13 at half-time at Murrayfield as the sides resumed hostilities after almost six months without playing.

But a second try from Nic Groome, plus another from Charlie Shiel sealed a crucial win.

"I was probably a bit disappointed with the performance," Cockerill told BBC Scotland. But I'm probably being a bit fussy considering the time we've been away.

"We let them into our half cheaply twice and they scored two good tries, and we just needed to do our basics a bit better [in the first-half]. I'm not sure we did it particularly [in the second-half], but we scored some nice tries, we've got some threat out there."

Glasgow got 'on wrong side' of referee

The defeat ended Glasgow's already slim hopes of reaching the play-offs.

They started brightly and scored twice through Pete Horne and Adam Hastings, but faded in the second-half and conceded 18 penalties.

Head coach Danny Wilson, who was taking charge of Glasgow for the first time, said his side need to get "a better hold on" the new breakdown laws ahead of the return match next week.

"I thought their defensive breakdown, and therefore our attacking breakdown, was a frustration for us and they certainly got the calls in that area and we got on the wrong side of the referee," he said.

"Where we can we might make a couple of changes [for next week] so we as a coaching group can look at a few players, it's our first chance to do that in these two games."