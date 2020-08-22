Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Tomos Williams has won 20 caps for Wales since making his debut in 2018

Cardiff Blues and Scarlets are hoping Wales scrum-halves Tomos Williams and Gareth Davies recover swiftly from injuries suffered on regional rugby's resumption.

Scarlets defeated Cardiff Blues 32-12 with Davies and Williams being forced off the field either side of half-time.

Williams suffered a shoulder injury in the second-half but Blues head coach John Mulvihill remains positive.

"It looked worse than it is, the joint didn't come out," said Mulvihill.

Williams' Wales rival Davies was forced off just before the interval.

"Gareth is a power player and, for those who understand the posterior chain of the body, that's where the power comes from," said Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney.

Scarlets scrum-half Gareth Davies has played 53 Tests for Wales

"So he took a little knock there and, for those who have experienced that, effectively your leg shuts down. It's quite hard to move.

"So it's a bruise in a fairly sensitive area."

Delaney was happy with the performance of two-try wing Steff Evans who was named as man-of-the-match.

"We will always praise the try-scoring ability because I don't know how he does it," said Delaney.

"I just want to get the ball in his hands as much as possible because something is going to happen.

"His defensive work is also outstanding. His positional play is some of the best I have ever worked with."

Scarlets win “something for fans to cheer'

Evans impressed in front of Wales head coach Wayne Pivac after falling down the international pecking order in the last couple of seasons.

"I have had a wonderful year with him and I had no prejudices on what happened before," said Delaney.

"He has been in and out of that Welsh group and is working hard and I see a player putting his hand up.

"Wayne and the lads were here, they know him well and longer than I have and I am sure what they have seen today, they will be pleased with."

Johnny Williams played for England in an uncapped match against Barbarians so remains available for Wales

Pivac will also have been impressed with Wales qualified centre Johnny Williams who helped set up two tries on his Scarlets debut after joining from Newcastle.

Scarlets and Wales are looking to fill the void left by centre Hadleigh Parkes who has left to play club rugby in Japan.

"Johnny was fab," added Delaney.

"It was his first game and he was filling some big shoes for us. Parksy was a legend and a guy we relied on to give us that go forward.

"Johnny is a young man who has that power and pace as a combination. He is very grounded and will keep getting better."