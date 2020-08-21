Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Morgan Feeney led Everton's U23s to victory in the 2019 Premier League Cup final against Newcastle

League One side Sunderland have signed goalkeeper Remi Matthews and former Everton defender Morgan Feeney.

Matthews, 26, joins on a one-year deal following the end of his contract with League Two Bolton Wanderers.

He played under Black Cats manager Phil Parkinson at Bolton having signed from Norwich in January 2019.

Feeney, 23, who left the Toffees this summer, represented England at under-17, 18 and 19 level and joins on a short-term deal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.