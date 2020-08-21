Huw Jones will have the weight of expectation on his shoulders against Edinburgh

Pro14: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Murrayfield Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 August Kick-off: 17:15 BST

Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson is confident his "gamble" of selecting Huw Jones at full-back to face Edinburgh in the 1872 Cup decider will pay off.

Scotland centre Jones has not played at 15 since joining Warriors in 2017.

Glasgow have been without a recognised first-choice full-back since Stuart Hogg left for Exeter Chiefs last year.

"It's a little bit of needs must, but we feel Huw ticks a lot of the boxes of a full-back," Wilson said.

"He's a real attacking presence and has a good kicking game as well. He's had a spring in his step and looked really good in training in the role, but the test will come on Saturday and in future games.

"With these things there's always a slight gamble attached to it, but I'm really confident in his attitude to it. I know Edinburgh will test that, but you've got to go for these things."

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill admits his team will look to capitalise on Jones' unfamiliarity with the role but says it would be inaccurate to view such a player as a weakness.

"He's a world-class 13," Cockerill said. "We'll need to see what his positioning is like in the back-field, but if you kick loosely to a player of his quality, he is going to cause you problems.

"We're going to have to be smart in how we play. I'm not sure it's a particular weakness. He's a very talented footballer and we need to make sure we give him as little opportunity as possible."

Lock Richie Gray will make his second Glasgow debut, with Warriors allowing Leone Nakarawa to miss the back-to back derby fixtures to remain in his native Fiji with his pregnant wife.

Andrew Davidson will make his Edinburgh debut in the second row against his former club, with Cockerill's Conference B leaders needing just a single point to secure a Pro14 semi-final spot.

Glasgow, who finished third in Conference A, have missed out on a semi-final place but can still lift the 1872 Cup with the two Scottish sides having traded a win apiece in their December meetings.