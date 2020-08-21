Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

With Iain Henderson injured, Burns will lead out Ulster for their first game in six months

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Connacht Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday 23 August Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sounds

Fly-half Billy Burns will captain Ulster on their return to Pro14 action against Connacht on Sunday.

Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson could both make their debuts having been named among the replacements.

Like Ulster, Connacht have named a full-strength team with Bundee Aki returning to the midfield seven months after his last game for the province.

It will be the Ireland centre's 100th Connacht appearance having made his debut in 2014.

A win for Ulster would see them secure second place in Conference A and a semi-final berth. Even a defeat with two bonus-points would be enough for Dan McFarland's side.

Connacht were the last Irish province to play before the sporting world was put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

The western province defeated Southern Kings on 1 March to keep their slim hopes of play-off qualification alive.

Ulster have not played since 22 February, and have endured mixed fortunes on the injury front in recent months.

Australian Sam Carter is fit enough for a place on the bench having been sidelined since November

Captain Iain Henderson is set to miss the conclusion of his side's 2019-20 campaign following hip surgery, while wing Robert Baloucoune has been ruled out for a number of months with a hamstring tear.

A calf injury will see flanker Sean Reidy sidelined for up to six weeks, but there is some positive news for Ulster with lock Sam Carter and full-back Michael Lowry returning from lengthy lay-offs to take their place on the Ulster bench.

Jacob Stockdale will start at full-back with James Hume partnering Stuart McCloskey at centre.

Captain Burns was enjoying an impressive season before the enforced break and, having made his way into Ireland's Six Nations squad, will be out to catch the eye of international coach Andy Farrell once more in the coming weeks.

Burns is facing new competition at fly-half with Madigan returning to Irish shores in the hope of adding to his 30 international caps.

Connacht's semi-final hopes hang by a thread

With the pandemic forcing Pro14 organisers to significantly shorten the current season, only the top two sides from each conference will qualify for the play-offs.

Connacht sit fourth in Conference B and can still mathematically finish in second however should Munster secure just one point against Leinster on Saturday, Connacht's semi-final hopes will be over.

Head coach Andy Friend's side contains considerable experience with Kieran Marmion and Carty forming an international half-back combination.

Wings Peter Sullivan and Alex Wootton will both make their debut and Ireland prop Finlay Bealham is another player to have benefitted from the long break, recovering from an injury suffered in February to take his place in the front row.

Ulster: Stockdale; Gilroy, Hume, McCloskey, Ludik; Burns (c), Cooney; McGrath, Herring, Moore, A O'Connor, Treadwell; Timoney, Murphy, Coetzee.

Replacements: McBurney, O'Sullivan, O'Toole, Carter, Rea, Mathewson, Madigan, Lowry.

Connacht: Porch; Sullivan, Aki, T Farrell, Wootton; Carty, Marmion; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham, Dillane, Thornbury; Masterson, Butler, Boyle.

Replacements: Murphy, Duggan, Aungier, Murray, Oliver, Kerins, Dean, Daly.