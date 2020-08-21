Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Phil Hall joined Bath at the age of 15

Bath have confirmed the death of record appearance maker Phil Hall, a former captain at The Rec.

The back-rower, who was born in 1942, made his debut for the Blue, Black and Whites in 1960 and went on to play 580 games over 16 years.

Record-books also show the former dairy farmer played at scrum-half on rare occasions, in addition to the pack.

"He was well-loved and a true legend of the club," Bath said in a tribute on their website.

Bath chief executive Tarquin McDonald added: "I was immensely saddened to hear of Phil's passing. His name will long be remembered at the club for his love of the Blue, Black and White and, of course, his record number of appearances.

"Our deepest condolences go to his family and friends."