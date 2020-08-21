Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Hannah Bluck is a former Cardiff Blues player

Wales internationals Robyn Wilkins and Hannah Bluck have signed for Worcester Warriors.

Fly-half Wilkins, 25, has 48 Wales caps, while centre Buck, 23, has played five rugby internationals as well as representing Wales in football and basketball.

The duo will join Worcester ahead of the 2020-21 Premier 15s season.

"Playing for Worcester will be a new challenge for me," Wilkins said.

"But (it is) one I'm super excited for and it is an awesome opportunity for me to play in a different environment and make myself a better rugby player."

Speaking to the Warriors' club website, Bluck said: "I'm looking forward to the new season with Worcester and it is an opportunity I am going to grab with both hands."