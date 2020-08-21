Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Conan suffered an ankle injury with Ireland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Guinness Pro14: Leinster v Munster Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday 22 August Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Report on BBC Sport website

Jack Conan will play for Leinster for the first time this season when his side play Munster in Saturday's Pro14 interprovincial at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland back row Conan has recovered from an ankle injury picked up at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Leinster's Caelan Doris starts at blindside flanker for the first time.

Munster's new Springbok signings Damian de Allende and RG Snyman both start on their debuts while Matt Gallagher could make his bow off the bench.

Jack O'Donoghue was not considered for selection by Munster after suffering a concussion at training this week, while fly-half Joey Carbery faces a long spell on the sidelines after a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.

Leinster are without the injured James Ryan so second row Ryan Baird makes his first start in an interpro game.

Garry Ringrose has recovered from a fractured hand sustained in the early rounds of the Six Nations.

Both provinces will be playing their first competitive matches for six months in the behind-closed-doors encounter in Dublin.

Leinster are 18 points clear of Ulster at the summit of Conference A, with Munster second in Conference B, two points adrift of Edinburgh but eight ahead of Scarlets.

Leinster: Larmour; D Kearney, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), McGrath; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Baird, Fardy; Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Cronin, E Byrne, Bent, Toner, Connors, Gibson-Park, R Byrne, Deegan.

Munster: Daly; Conway, Farrell, de Allende, Earls; Hanrahan, Murray; Cronin, N Scannell, Archer; Snyman, Holland; O'Mahony (capt), O'Donnell, Stander.

Replacements: Marshall, Kilcoyne, Ryan, Kleyn, Cloete, Casey, R Scannell, Gallagher.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU).