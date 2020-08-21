Aaron Shingler: Scarlets back-rower sidelined for at least three months
Wales and Scarlets back-rower Aaron Shingler will miss at least the next three months with a leg injury that has required him to see a rheumatologist.
The 33-year-old suffered the problem during lockdown and is now recovering.
Shingler had previously suffered a serious knee injury during the Pro14 final loss to Leinster in May 2018, ruling him out for more than a year.
He recovered to be involved in the 2019 World Cup and the 2020 Six Nations tournaments.
A Scarlets spokesperson said: "Aaron has suffered an inflammatory condition secondary to an illness during lockdown.
"This has required clinical management as an inpatient under the care of a rheumatologist.
"Now on a slow road to recovery, Aaron's clinical picture is improving but he will remain unavailable for rugby activities for at least the next 12 weeks."