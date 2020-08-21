Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aaron Shingler has won 27 caps for Wales and last featured against England in the 2020 Six Nations defeat at Twickenham

Wales and Scarlets back-rower Aaron Shingler will miss at least the next three months with a leg injury that has required him to see a rheumatologist.

The 33-year-old suffered the problem during lockdown and is now recovering.

Shingler had previously suffered a serious knee injury during the Pro14 final loss to Leinster in May 2018, ruling him out for more than a year.

He recovered to be involved in the 2019 World Cup and the 2020 Six Nations tournaments.

A Scarlets spokesperson said: "Aaron has suffered an inflammatory condition secondary to an illness during lockdown.

"This has required clinical management as an inpatient under the care of a rheumatologist.

"Now on a slow road to recovery, Aaron's clinical picture is improving but he will remain unavailable for rugby activities for at least the next 12 weeks."