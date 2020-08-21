Pro14: Ospreys v Dragons (Sun)

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Pro14: Ospreys v Dragons Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date : Sun, 23 August Kick-off: 14:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary; as live on S4C from 21:00 BST

Wales centre Nick Tompkins will make his Dragons debut after signing for a year on loan from Saracens.

Second-row Joe Maksymiw will also make his regional debut after arriving from Connacht but Wales wing Jonah Holmes will have to wait for his first game.

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb returns for his second Ospreys stint alongside ex-England fly-half Stephen Myler who makes his debut.

Alun Wyn Jones, George North and Justin Tipuric start for Ospreys.

The British and Irish Lions trio are joined by fellow Wales internationals Owen Watkin, Luke Morgan, Nicky Smith and Adam Beard in the first Ospreys side named by new head coach Toby Booth.

Wales centre Scott Williams is still missing through injury but has returned to training. Fly-halves Gareth Anscombe and Luke Price are long-term casualties.

Webb spent a decade with Ospreys before leaving for Toulon in 2018. The British and Irish Lions scrum-half also played briefly on loan with Bath in 2020.

Former Northampton fly-half Myler, 36, has linked up with Ospreys after being released by London Irish.

Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric eyes 'fresh start' under new coach Toby Booth

For Dragons, Tompkins will partner Jack Dixon in the Dragons midfield rather than Jamie Roberts who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Fly-half Sam Davies makes a first return to his former region and will captain the side. He is joined at half back by Tavis Knoyle who makes his 50th Dragons appearance.

Full-back Dafydd Howells make his first appearance since November 2019 and is included in a back-three alongside Owen Jenkins and Ashton Hewitt.

Hooker Richard Hibbard will pack down with props Brok Harris and Leon Brown, while Maksymiw joins Matthew Screech in the second row.

Flanker Ben Fry, who signed a senior deal with the region last month, makes his full league debut alongside Tane Basham and Ross Moriarty, while Aaron Wainwright is named among the replacements.

"In terms of selection, it is a balancing act for us over these two league games as we try and get combinations right and give opportunities," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"I've only been involved in one round of local derby games and they don't lack emotion. It is not a free hit."

Richard Hibbard: Wales and Dragons hooker on Pro14 return and partying on Zoom

Ospreys: D Evans; G North, O Watkin, K Williams, L Morgan; S Myler, R Webb; N Smith, S Parry, T Botha, A Beard, A Wyn Jones, O Cracknell, J Tipuric (capt), M Morris.

Replacements: D Lake, G Thomas, N Thomas, B Davies, W Griffiths, R Morgan-Williams, J Thomas, T Thomas-Wheeler.

Dragons: D Howells; O Jenkins, N Tompkins, J Dixon, A Hewitt; S Davies (capt), T Knoyle; B Harris, R Hibbard, L Brown, J Maksymiw, M Screech, B Fry, R Moriarty, T Basham.

Replacements: E Shipp, C Maguire, C Coleman, J Davies, A Wainwright, L Baldwin, A Robson, A Warren.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU)

Assistant referees: Craig Evans. Gwyn Morris (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU).