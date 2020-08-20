Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ellis Jenkins (right) alongside Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill

Cardiff Blues hope Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins will be fit for the start of the 2020-21 season after almost two years on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in Wales' victory over South Africa in November 2018 and has not figured since.

The 2019-20 Pro14 regular season will be completed with two derbies this month for the Welsh regions.

The next campaign is in line to begin on the opening weekend of October.

Centre Willis Halaholo suffered a knee injury in November 2019 which required ACL reconstruction and is targeting a return to action at the start of the 2020-21 season.

Wales wing Josh Adams is back in full training after suffering an acute ankle injury against France in February 2020 which required surgery.

Fellow Wales backs Owen Lane (hamstring) and Hallam Amos (knee) are also back in full training, alongside new signing Sam Moore, centre Harri Millard and full-back Matthew Morgan.