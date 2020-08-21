McCloskey has helped Ulster into second place in Pro14 Conference A and the Champions Cup quarter-finals

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Connacht Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday 23 August Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sounds

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has hailed the Irish province's current squad as "probably the best he has been part of, if not then very close".

Ulster will recommence their Pro14 campaign with an Irish interprovincial against Connacht in Dublin on Sunday.

"We do a lot of things well and it's probably the most cohesive team we have had," said McCloskey.

"As a group of players we probably get on the best we ever have which shows out on the pitch," he added.

"That says a lot for the team spirit - in how we fight for each other - that 'fight for every inch' principle that Dan McFarland has instilled into us during his year and a half as coach."

Ulster will play their first game for six months when they play the westerners at the Aviva Stadium this weekend and have a Pro14 semi-final berth very much in their sights.

"We are not treating this as a new season - normally if you start a new campaign you have some pre-season matches to bed yourself in - but we have to hit the ground running," explained the 32-year-old, who made his Ulster debut back in 2014.

"Obviously there will be mistakes after 20 weeks with no games but we have tried to refine those things over the last few weeks.

"It's the same for everyone. All the teams are starting up again after a long time out of action.

"If you weren't slightly nervous about it you wouldn't really be normal.

"What we have done on the training pitch has put us in a really good place for going out and playing games but there is nothing that can recreate going out and playing a competitive game."

Ireland contention

His impressive form during the 2019-20 season earned McCloskey a place in the the Ireland Six Nations squad during the first two months of this year and he hopes to be involved in Andy Farrell's thoughts again when international rugby recommences in the autumn.

Ireland will play Italy on 24 October and then face France a week later in their final two Six Nations fixtures.

Prior to that, Ulster will play Toulouse on 20 September in their Champions Cup quarter-final.

"If I had to pick a time to have to stop playing rugby it wouldn't have been March as I felt like I was in a pretty good place," confirmed the three-times capped Ireland international.

"It probably didn't come at the best time for me in terms of being involved with the Ireland set-up again. Hopefully I can play my way into contention again when we resume."

Adjusting to fatherhood

Since the onset of the restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, McCloskey has been juggling keeping his fitness levels high with his new role of being a father to his baby son.

"I probably had to pitch in more than I thought I would have to at the start," he quipped.

"I missed the birth as I was away with the Ireland squad in Portugal and I wasn't back in time so it was nice to make up for that for the next four or five months.

"It's probably time I wouldn't have got if this hadn't happened."