Justin Tipuric: Ospreys reappoint Wales flanker as captain
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
New head coach Toby Booth has reappointed Wales flanker Justin Tipuric as captain of Ospreys.
Tipuric, 31, took over from Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones for the 2018-19 season and has been given the leadership role again.
"Since I have been here he has been one of the shining lights in our evolution so as a result it was an easy choice," said Booth.
"He is well respected and is the leader on and off the field."