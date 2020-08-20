Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Justin Tipuric has played 76 times for Wales and made one Test appearance for the British and Irish Lions

New head coach Toby Booth has reappointed Wales flanker Justin Tipuric as captain of Ospreys.

Tipuric, 31, took over from Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones for the 2018-19 season and has been given the leadership role again.

"Since I have been here he has been one of the shining lights in our evolution so as a result it was an easy choice," said Booth.

"He is well respected and is the leader on and off the field."