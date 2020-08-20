Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cardiff Blues players in training ahead of the resumption of the Pro14 season

Cardiff Blues coach John Mulvihill says his region have had no positive coronavirus tests ahead of the season resumption against Scarlets on Saturday.

Dragons centre Jamie Roberts had tested positive with all regional players tested weekly.

Mulvihill says his region have been given the all-clear.

"We have had five tests five weeks in a row all clear and we got our results again yesterday," said Mulvihill.

"We are looking forward to bouncing into work again today all clear and ready for the weekend."

Dragons are set to face Ospreys on Sunday, with the two derbies to be the first regional games in Wales since the 2019-20 season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill is about to complete his second season in charge since the Australian replaced Danny Wilson

"There are massive implications (for testing positive) not just for players but obviously his close contacts," Mulvihill told BBC Radio Wales.

"If you have got a wrestling or mauling session with someone who is positive, you have to go through the footage and your medics do that and find all the close contacts.

"Those guys could be out for two weeks as well so it can change very quickly who you throw out on a weekend."