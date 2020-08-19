Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Melani Nanai was sent off in the first half of Worcester's defeat by Gloucester on Saturday

Worcester Warriors back Melani Nanai has been banned for three games for a no-arms tackle on England winger Jonny May in Saturday's loss to Gloucester.

The Samoan was sent off by referee Christophe Ridley for the 18th-minute challenge which saw May replaced after a head injury assessment.

Nanai apologised, saying "it wasn't my intention to tackle that way".

He accepted the charge at an independent Rugby Football Union virtual disciplinary panel on Tuesday.

Nanai will miss the away match at Wasps, the home fixture against Harlequins and the game with Exeter on 30 August.

Meanwhile, Wasps centre Malakai Fekitoa will be banned for one match after being shown three yellow cards for foul play so far this season.