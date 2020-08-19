Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The French Top 14 season starts on 4 September

Stade Francais have called off their friendly against Toulon due to players having not recovered from lung damage caused by Covid-19.

The club, which put its side into isolation last week after an increase in positive results, estimates those affected need another week's rest.

After consulting the league's medical commission, the match on 27 August was cancelled for health reasons.

Last week, the club had a reported 25 positive external-link tests among players and staff.

Stade Francais had already had to cancel last Friday's friendly against Brive as a consequence.

The lung damage among the players was found during compulsory medical examinations.

Stade Francais are due to kick off the new French Top 14 season at home to Bordeaux on Friday, 4 September.

Last week, fellow French club Montpellier suspended training and a pre-season launch party after a partner of a senior squad player came into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus. However, Friday's pre-season friendly against Aurillac will go ahead.