Jack Clifford scored his only try for England against Wales in 2016

Harlequins and England back row Jack Clifford has been forced to retire at the age of 27 because of injury.

Clifford dislocated a shoulder during a Premiership Rugby Cup match in September 2019, and subsequently had two operations on the injury.

He won 10 international caps after making his England debut during the Six Nations in 2016.

"I am absolutely gutted to be have to call time on my career at a relatively early stage," he told the club website. external-link

Clifford joined the Harlequins academy at the age of 13, and made his first-team debut in November 2013.

He captained England at under-18 and under-20 level, winning the Junior Rugby Championship title in 2013.

He was part of the England squad which completed a series whitewash in Australia in 2016, and his final international appearance came against Italy at Twickenham in February 2017.

In total, he featured 100 times for Harlequins.

Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard said Clifford had "the ability to change a game with his explosive pace and offloading skills".

"We had signed Jack on a long-term contract as we believed he was a key part of what we are building," Gustard added.

"It is disappointing for everyone that we are unable to see his talents on the field once more.

"To think he played over 100 games and 10 games for England in an eight-year career where he was effectively injured for four years shows how valued he was by anyone who coached him."