Charlie Beckett made seven first-team appearances during his first spell with Gloucester

Gloucester have signed Scarlets' Danny Drake on loan for the remainder of the season and re-signed fellow lock Charlie Beckett on a short-term deal.

Drake, 25, joined Scarlets from New Zealand province North Harbour in July 2019.

Beckett, 24, is a former senior academy player at Gloucester who previously made seven first-team appearances for the club.

He most recently featured for Jersey Reds in the Championship.