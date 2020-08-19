Gloucester: Danny Drake & Charlie Beckett join Premiership club
Gloucester have signed Scarlets' Danny Drake on loan for the remainder of the season and re-signed fellow lock Charlie Beckett on a short-term deal.
Drake, 25, joined Scarlets from New Zealand province North Harbour in July 2019.
Beckett, 24, is a former senior academy player at Gloucester who previously made seven first-team appearances for the club.
He most recently featured for Jersey Reds in the Championship.