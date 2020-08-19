Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 August Time: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Edinburgh must learn to be comfortable going into big matches as favourites rather than underdogs, says flanker Hamish Watson.

Glasgow Warriors have long been viewed as Scotland's top team, but Edinburgh have enjoyed recent success against their old rivals.

And many believe Richard Cockerill's side have the edge for Saturday's 1872 Cup match at Murrayfield.

"We've got to get used to being called the favourites sometimes," said Watson.

"That's not a bad thing. We've been the underdogs before but underdogs also have a chance of winning games.

"It can still be dangerous and Glasgow will be dangerous. They have new coaches, they have fantastic players so it will be a really tough game.

"But we have to get used to going into games as the favourites and relish it. Sometimes those games are tougher as you have more expectations on your shoulders."

Edinburgh sit top of Pro14 Conference B needing just a point to secure a semi-final spot, though will be chasing back-to-back derby wins over the next two weekends to try to nail down a home tie in the last four.

It's a sign of the progress made since Cockerill took over in 2017, and Scotland flanker Watson is pleased the Englishman is set to extend his stay beyond his current deal which expires in 2021.

"If Cockers signs I think that will be the longest a coach has been at Edinburgh for a long time," said Watson.

"The fans and players needed that continuity. It's good to have a figurehead like Cockers to stay for a long period of time.

"You can see the environment he's bringing to the club and where we've come from in the last three years, so it's massive for the club. Hopefully we can build from this season and finish it on a high."